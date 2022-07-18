Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa shared a rare picture of herself on her Instgram page

Ace Nigerian actress, Dayo Amusa, got her followers and fans talking after she lamented about how the United States of America will humble one.

In a hilarious photo she shared on Instagram, the beautiful actress was seen carrying a box of parboiled rice on her head in the US.

Dayo Amusa shared a photo showing a box of rice on her head in America. Credit: @dayoamusa.

She lamented that the US will make one level up as she doesn't carry things back home in Nigeria.

Amusa also stressed the need for her personal assistant to quickly get a US visa.

According to her:

"America go level you up ….. I no dey carry load back home o, Atleast person go don help me sha ni My PA need Yankee visa asap."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Dayo Amusa's post

A number of the actress' followers have trooped to the comments section of her post to share hilarious reactions about it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

adedapoaderanti

"This one is not heavy now, go and get bottle water 45 pack then you go fear fear welcome to America."

Yearofjoy:

"Welcome to America. When are you coming to MD."

Hassbim:

"America will straighten you."

Robbatul_meeyah:

"Story of our lives ooo # do it yourself."

Rhodabusari:

"Collect visa for me sis,I go dey follow you go anywhere you are going to,carry load is not your portion,I don'be your pA be that ma."

