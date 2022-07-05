Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, appears to be the favourite of his mother going by their loving display on social media from time to time

A video recently made the rounds of the Grammy winning artiste sharing a special moment with his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu

His mother bragged about her son as she hugged him tightly in a heartwarming video on social media

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his mother’s bond has continued to leave fans gushing over them on social media.

The top music star is no doubt a mummy’s boy going by how fondly he relates with his mum and manager, Bose Ogulu.

A heartwarming video recently made the rounds on social media showing the singer’s proud mother gushing over him.

Burna Boy with his mom in adorable video. Photos: @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Bose Ogulu was seen tightly embracing Burna as his sister tried to take a photo of them together.

However, the singer’s mother seemed very pleased with her son and did not mind obstructing the camera as she bragged about her son.

She was heard saying:

“Who follow me dey there? Who dey there with me?”

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Burna Boy with his mother

The viral clip raised a series of interesting reactions from fans. Read some of them below:

Tonimilady:

“Abi I do the same to my son. And his only 9 I understand his mothers joy. She is proud and very happy! bless ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nutflixnchilll:

“Burna just dey form hard guy ❤️.”

Peju_unfiltered:

“Thank you for giving us Burna .”

Bobgalga:

“Na pikin wey bring money come house him mama go do like this for .”

Nicky_1580:

“So cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️ mama Burna and her baby Burna .”

Azigator:

“Mama the reel love ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍.”

Speedope:

“Mama is so proud ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton makes 60% from Last Last

Burna Boy recently spoke on his super successful hit single, Last Last.

In an interview that has gone viral on social media, the Grammy-winning artiste spoke about sampling popular American singer Toni Braxton’s song.

Burna had sampled Braxton’s hit song, He Wasn’t Man Enough, for the making of his own song, Last Last.

According to Burna, the American singer makes 60% from the earnings of Last Last. The Nigerian star also noted that he wasn’t complaining. This caused quite a stir on social media.

Source: Legit.ng