A video of a talented little boy performing Kizz Daniel's hit song, Buga on stage has gone viral on social media

In the video, the little boy sang Buga perfectly and even danced to the amazement of parents present at the graduation party

An eye witness who spoke about the event stated that the little boy is not only good in music, but also very sound academically

Little boy performs Buga Photo Credit: @datzwatsup

Source: Instagram

One of the guests revealed on Instagram that the little boy is not only good in music, but also came out as the best graduating student in his class. The video was shared on instagram by @datzwatsup.

Little boy gets accolades

officialmayorspeaks said:

"Baby shark in the mud."

nedumphotography stated:

"Na so this song take replace Baby Shark.."

taiwo.abisola reacted:

"Make kiss sign him immediately at least to perform on his behalf in case of delay of his present to any of his show.."

jimmy_cuisine commented:

"I was just smiling through out the video ...❤️❤️."

sharon_nonye remarked:

"He should pick that money Nigeria is hard o ."

amie_vibes said:

"Yes I was there live, the boy was such a sensation to all the guest today. This was one out of the many presentations he did today."

tinanemotse added:

"@kizzdaniel he was the best graduating student in his class and got the best for other subjects. @officialochedking is a star, with brains and street smart."

Source: Legit.ng