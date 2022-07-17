Zazu crooner, Portable, congratulated Ademola Adeleke over his emergence as the winner of the Osun election

In celebrating the winner fondly called Dancing Senator, Portable played the song he did for him in 2018 when he had first contested for the same post

Many Nigerians were shocked at his congratulatory message following his earlier outburst during his campaigning for APC

The general saying, "politics means no permanent enemy, no permanent friend." was displayed by fast-rising sensational singer, Portable when he congratulated the winner of the Osun election, PDP's Ademola Adeleke, despite campaigning for the opposition party's candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Ignoring his back and forth outpour over his campaigning for Oyetola, who was in the race with the uncle of his one-time benefactor, Davido, Portable celebrated Ademola, the Dancing Senator.

In his congratulatory post, the Zazu crooner played the song he did for Adeleke in 2018 when he first campaigned to be the governor of Osun state.

Portable captioned his post: "Congratulations Kinimah Akoi ADEMOLA ADELEKE IMOLE TIDE"

Nigerians react to Portable's congratulatory post to Ademola Adeleke

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many Nigerians were taken aback by Portable's post, knowing what transpired during the electioneering campaign between him and Davido.

obi_cubana

"Portable no get enemy "

baddyoosha

"Akoi space Zero friend Zero enemy"

ijebuu

"Jesu ooooo"

shocker_beat

"Chai portable no get enemy o u go hate him for nothing"

dacakesmaster

"Hmmmm this guy is just someone you can't hate, you must like him by fire by force.... watin pain am be say he did track and no one acknowledge it.... But the truth be say, the track will be everywhere in Osun now...."

murainoabokii

"I love you my brother❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this what I have been telling ppl but them no wan understand bisness...."

Portable claims Davido unfollows him on social media for campaigning for APC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that ahead of the Osun state governorship election, there was drama between Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, with the two massively backing their preferred candidates.

In a video, Portable shaded Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram because of their political differences in Osun state.

Portable in the Yoruba language said he is not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father a wealthy man, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

Source: Legit.ng