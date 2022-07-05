The mother of Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, Jane Dolapo Balogun, recently celebrated her birthday

The singer's manager, Sunday Are , took to his Instagram page to share lovely videos of the proud mother and showered her with amazing words

, Sunday commended the beautiful woman for raising a superstar and declared that she is more like a mother to him too

Wizkid's mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, recently celebrated her birthday, and the singer's veteran manager, Sunday Are, was full of praises for the beautiful woman.

The superstar's manager shared videos of the celebrant vibing to her son's music dedicated to her and commended the woman greatly.

Wizkid's manager celebrates singer's mum's birthday. Credit: @sunday.are

Source: Instagram

Sunday thanked Dolapo for raising a superstar and admitted that she is also more like a mother to him.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Happy birthday mummy Wizkid who is also like a mother to me . I know it is no exaggeration when I say this that you are like a mother to me. Thank you for your continuous prayer and support. Thank you for raising a superstar."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians join Sunday Are in celebrating Wizkid's mom

Social media users across the country have trooped to Sunday Are's comment section to drop lovely messages for Wizkid's mum.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

Kelvinnorth924:

"Thanks mama for giving us Bigwiz you will live long to see the greatness of Bigwiz."

Manlike_aj_bankz:

"Wizkid never even wish he mum happy birthday, dis coconut head Starboy self .. happy birthday mama, thanks for bringing a superstar to the world."

Officialsomego:

"Happy birthday our general mummy for FC I wish you more good things,, we FC gat ur son Ayodeji Balogun na superstar you born no be local agege."

Mutraj_matilda:

"Happy Birthday mom, long life and resounding health."

Patoranking shares rare video of mum praying for him

Legit.ng previously reported that Patoranking was well celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media as he turned a new age.

To mark the special occasion, the singer shared an old video on his page during the early days of his music career.

In the video, it looked like Patoranking was getting ready to shoot a video and his mum sealed the day for him with a beautiful prayer.

Source: Legit.ng