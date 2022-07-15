Friends, colleagues and followers of popular Nollywood actress Kemi Korede have taken to the comment sections of her several Instagram posts today as they wished her happy birthday

The actress, who loaded her verified Instagram page with several photos in different posts, celebrated herself for witnessing another birthday

According to her, many planned to celebrate their birthdays but never saw that day. She, however, gave God all the glory for her life

Today is popular Nollywood actress Kemi Korede’s birthday, and she is not taking it lightly as she flooded Instagram with pictures of her glammed up in different outfits.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to announce that it was her birthday.

She also expressed her excitement for witnessing another birthday as she wrote several messages thanking God for her life.

Kemi Korede in different native attires. Credit: @iamkemikorede

Source: Instagram

She wrote: I am full of gratitude to God. I couldn’t have made it this far if not for his mercies. I am convinced that God loves me specially & I do not take it for granted. I do not have it all, but grace found me… My special day is almost here, and I can’t keep calm.....Ijo ope mi re.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I am born to take over. I am born to win. I am born to conquer. I am born to rule. I am born to shine. I wear my crown with confidence because Oluwa is involved in my

“Not that I’m worthy, yet Allah found me worthy of His mercy, grace & blessings… Many made plans to celebrate their birthday but never saw that day. Here I am beaming with smiles & so much joy in my heart. Allah, I am GRATEFUL for this beautiful day.”

Check out her posts below:

Friends, colleagues, and fans felicitate with Kemi Korede

Many of her colleagues in the industry have joined her in the celebration as they prayed and sent her many birthday wishes via the comment section of her Instagram posts.

Check out some of their birthday messages to her below:

officialtoyinadewale:

“Birthday Blessings to The Beautiful And Amiable Kemkem, More Life And More Money In Your Account Insha Allah.”

bimbooshin:

“Happy birthday beautiful, May the lord grant all your heart desires darling.”

lekanolatunji01:

“Happy birthday age with multiple blessings I wish u all u wish urself percentage.”

faithiawilliams:

“Oya .”

reginachukwu:

“Elie mi”

Kemi Afolabi rains cash on Kemi Korede in video weeks after celebs crowdfunded for her lupus treatment

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that actress Kemi Korede shared a throwback video of her colleague who is currently battling lupus, Kemi Afolabi on Instagram to mark her birthday.

In the video, the actresses who were modestly covered like Muslim women danced to a song playing in the background.

Shortly after, Kemi Korede started dancing and Afolabi reached into her purse several times and rained cash on her colleague.

Source: Legit.ng