Mercy Johnson's last child Divine manages to steal the show everytime she is in a video with members of her family

The actress's kids decided to influence for a brand and Divine joined her sisters on the bed as they chanted the name of the brand

Divine's part was however cut short and fans of Mercy have flooded the comment section of the video in support of the little girl

Mercy Johnson's daughters including her little girl Divine-Mercy just like their mumhave become influencers doing adverts for brands.

In a video shared by the mumm of four, Divine was seated between her sisters and joined them in chanting the name of the brand.

Nigerians gush over Mercy Johnson's last child Divine Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The little girl kept on with the act even after her sisters stopped but was cut short, an action that angered her fanbase.

"My kids are @zandas_kiddieteenz kids ,the best lotion for kids. It's @theokojiekids Divine-Mercy for me"

Watch the video below:

Justice for Divine-Mercy

maryremmynjoku:

" why una no let our smallie finish her advert na! Justice for last born!! ✊✊"

ucheelendu:

"Divine mercy gonna shock you all with her influencing skills.. from the heart❤️❤️"

chinneyloveofficial:

"Divine na my mama born me."

lady__paige:

"Abeg watin last born dey talk abeg "

annchyezeh:

"Pls repeat it. Divine Mercy must finish her own advert "

verobukky:

"Why nau u didn't all our drama queen to finish her advert."

ellagoldcocktails:

"Justice for baby D, you people did not allow her to finish her own advt why mummy?"

matildaumiahngbaronye:

"This melted my heart see the lil one "

akonobea_adepa:

"Of course "oversize" had something to say. she's too cute."

obaayaablck:

"Among all your beautiful kids divine is my favourite because that girl just dey make me laughintelligent ❤️❤️"

Divine-Mercy finally gos for shoes her size

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family are well loved by fans and colleagues on social media especially because of the beautiful content she shares.

The actress' last child Divine is quite a character and she has shown her love for oversized shoes at different times in videos.

Surprisingly, in a recent video Mercy shared, Divine who took centre stage wore her own pair of sandals with her cute outfit.

