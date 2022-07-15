Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing got her followers wondering after sharing an amazingly funny video on Instagram

The movie star shaded one of her ex-lovers who suffered heartbreak as she funnily to mock the person

Nkechi further stated that she is not referring to any particular person as she has quite a number of ex-lovers

Ace Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing vibed to a funny video that is aimed at passing digs at ex-lovers.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram page as it captured the moment she was asking about who gave her ex-lover the kind of treatment he meted out to her.

Nkechi Blessing shares video to shade her ex. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

She also joked that the ex has begun posting rubbish on his status.

In the caption of the post, Nkechi stated that she is only catching a cruise, and the video shouldn't be attached to any irrelevant person because she has over 300 ex-lovers.

According to her:

"Before you attach this cruise to an irrelevant person,kindly note that I have over 300 EX’s"

Check out the video below:

The actress deactivated comments on the post to deny her followers the opportunity to drop their reactions on the funny video.

Source: Legit.ng