Veteran Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, better known as Baba Ijesha has been facing lingering court case over his involvement in a child molestation scandal finally got a verdict

The actor was judged guilty of the accusation hence, bagging a 16 years jail term which will run concurrently

On he way to the prison, Baba Ijesha collapsed on the staircase of the court and Nigerian have reacted differently to the trending video

The minor molestation case involving actor Olanrewaju James better known as Baba Ijesha and a child has finally got a verdict as he was convicted by a Lagos court today, July 14.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, the actor was sentenced to 16 years in prison which he will serve concurrently for 5 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha collapses on court stairs. Credit: @NewsWireNGR

Source: Twitter

After getting the judgement, Baba Ijesha on his way to the prison collapsed on the rails of the court raising concerns about his fitness.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video Baba Ijesha collapsing in court has been trending on social media with people sharing different reactions to it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Baba Ijesha's collapse video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Baba Ijesha collapsing on the stair case.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dizzkidofficial:

"Dont sleep ,wake up wake up."

Symply_sholz:

"Which one is collapse again he only missed his step."

Gr8emmy_:

"16 years on paper but soon you will see him walking the street freely."

Rossyroyal__:

"Where all the people wey been dey support am? Dem go join am for prison soon."

Onyi_ihekwoaba_ekeh:

"When a man does not have self control even get arouse by a minor. Hmmm shame shame."

Adaobi_adah:

"He should go and meet his mentor R Kelly."

Princess and I acted movie script: Baba Ijesha changes details of assault case, says everything was planned

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the lingering child abuse case involving comic actor, Baba Ijesha and Princess stirred massive reactions on social media after another angle about it emerged.

The actor had told a Lagos court that Princess and himself acted in a movie production about the incident.

The defendant claimed Princess wanted him to act the role of a playboy in the movie and he shared a printout of Whatapp chats between himself and the comedian as evidence to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Source: Legit.ng