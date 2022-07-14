Nollywood’s Yomi Fabiyi seems to have shared an indirect response to actress Mo Bimpe who recently answered a question regarding her relationship with him

Fabiyi didn’t mention any names in his IG post, but he made reference to the involved party trying to destroy the ladder used to get to the top

The actor rounded up his post by noting that the game is on as many took to his comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has taken to social media to address an undisclosed individual who is coming after him.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier disclosed that actress Mo Bimpe had taken to her Instastory channel with a question and answer session where she cleared the air on her relationship with Fabiyi.

Yomi Fabiyi has reacted after Mo Bimpe cleared the air on their relationship. Photo: @realyomifabiyi/@adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

When a fan asked if Fabiyi had requested intercourse-for-role from her, Bimpe categorically stated that he didn’t.

She, however, disclosed that the actor wanted a relationship and said he would have asked her out before she was featured in his film if he knew she was going to turn down his request.

Well, hours after Bimpe’s revelation, Fabiyi shared a post on his Instagram page, submitting that an individual is trying to destroy the ladder used to get to the top.

"It is safe to say some people will want to DESTROY the ladder they use in climbing to the top by all means possible and a handful will still indulge such," he wrote.

Fabiyi stated that he hates half-truths while noting that the game is on.

See his post below:

Social media users react

iamayomikunajayi said:

"Well, God knows the secret of Man and he will judge everyone accordingly."

lizzyjay830 said:

"I trust you sir... Nothing is as efficacious as natural justice."

moji_samphilips said:

"Hmmm."

mariam_oluwaseun_waheed said:

"Natural justice ."

olaflexy45 said:

"I trust you nowshe already use her mouth to say the truth."

Source: Legit.ng