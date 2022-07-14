Social media users have expressed their dissatisfaction over a trending video of a woman kneeling down during a proposal

In the video, the chubby woman went on her knees as her man proposed to her and slipped a ring onto her fingers

Reacting to the video, some people condemned the lady's action as they claimed that she is not supposed to kneel down during a proposal

A lady has become the topic of discussion on social media after going down on her knees during a proposal.

In a viral video, the lady went on her knees while her man stood on his feet to propose to her.

The excited man first showed off the engagement ring to guests who were present to witness the engagement.

Moments after flaunting the ring, he turned to his woman who was already on her knees and then slid the ring into her fingers.

Social media users drag the couple

The video shared on instagram by @lindaikejiblog has sparked outrage from people online who feel that the proposal wasn't properly done.

While some slammed the woman for kneeling down, others dragged the man stating that he is not a gentleman.

zuby_eze said:

"Even if na coronation ."

officiallychidi commented:

"Pete edochie approved of it."

iamyetundebakare remarked:

"Na scarcity of husband cause am ."

luxury_secyls stated:

"Is she disabl€d ? She better kneel through the entire ceremony and marriage. Na dem dey spoil work for our hand. Busy body."

fabuloustush12 noted:

"We for Nigeria no Dey behave like that, and that’s on a period."

fo_fragrance stated:

"It’s clear they aren’t Nigerians ."

bankedavid added:

"For goodness sakes, what kind of man is this? He couldn’t even ask the woman to stand up? Red flags everywhere."

unkusegun__ remarked:

"Maybe na dia culture but I reject ham for my daughter ijn. Calamity shall not arise in my home ."

idealtouchworld_hair said:

"Wait oo nah just will you marry them come for abi nah the main wedding be this ??"

