Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe recently had a question and answer session on Instagram where fans got to satisfy their curiosity on different matters

An individual asked the movie star about her alleged intercourse-for-role drama with colleague Yomi Fabiyi, and she made sure to clear the air

According to the actress, who is now married to Lateef Adedimeji, Fabiyi asked her out after they finished shooting his movie which she featured in

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji’s wife, Mo Bimpe, has taken to social media in a bid to make some clarifications about her involvement with a fellow movie star, Yomi Fabiyi.

The actress organised a question and answer session via her Instastory channel, and some fans used the opportunity to satisfy their curiosity on certain issues.

One fan was quick to ask Bimpe if she and Fabiyi are on bad terms because he truly requested intercourse-for-role from her.

The actress, however, categorically stated that he did not. She explained that the actor only asked her out after she concluded shooting his movie, which she featured in.

According to her, Fabiyi said he would have asked her out before the production of the movie started if he knew she was going to turn down his request for a relationship.

She equally disclosed that the actor gave her the option of being his lover or being enemies, and she chose the latter.

Social media users react

enny_unusual said:

"Some things are not just necessary."

_sueldelioness said:

"Asking for intercourse and asking someone out or for a relationship are two different things guys If I were you this lady I won’t even answer questions like this after getting married cos it’s not a typical case of sx for role.don’t set yourself up for drags on this internet."

mr_dbbk said:

"One thing about this nollywood actors/actresses is that that think they’re still acting even while they re off stages, lie wan kill them."

hiideenoblefit said:

"U say no but ur explanation says yes....... Babe no confuse me."

benny_lee04 said:

"By force dating lol una nor get sense."

