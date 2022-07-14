" A UK man identified as Dioncé Knowles recently left social media buzzing after he shared his friend's online shopping experience

According to his tweet, the said friend had ordered a pink net vest but got something quite different instead

Several Nigerians have reacted to the now-viral post, with some questioning why he would want a pink to

While it is common to see people getting scammed of their money by online vendors in Nigeria, it isn't only particular to the country.

Just recently, a UK man identified as Dioncé Knowles opened up about his friend's experience with an Instagram vendor in a tweet that has since gone viral.

The post has sparked reactions. Credit: Dioncé Knowles

Source: Twitter

According to the post, his friend ordered after seeing an Instagram ad for a sparkling pink see-through net tank top.

However, what came in the package was anything but that. Asides from the top having the same colour, it was neither netty nor see-through.

Dionce wrote:

"My friend ordered a top from an instagram ad and lord I can’t the audacity."

Social media users react

boyjoey_:

"Make him gym na customer na you do this one for yourself."

nima_j.o:

"E shine abi e no shine???? on ring light."

houseofmajay:

"They help you lining it."

firebrand.meme:

"They know we don't do that here in Nigeria."

official_missklassic:

"Abeg u tell am say u no get fine chest, cos me I no understand the linen."

808andyblayz:

"Question is what da hell is ur friend doing with this type of top?"

yeahmeah:

"Wetin your friend wan use that kain thing do."

khalifah__ty:

"The fact that your friend was actually willing to wear that net is a matter of concern."

Source: Legit.ng