Man Receives Something Different After Ordering Pink Net Top, Netizens Drop Hilarious Reactions
- "A UK man identified as Dioncé Knowles recently left social media buzzing after he shared his friend's online shopping experience
- According to his tweet, the said friend had ordered a pink net vest but got something quite different instead
- Several Nigerians have reacted to the now-viral post, with some questioning why he would want a pink to
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
While it is common to see people getting scammed of their money by online vendors in Nigeria, it isn't only particular to the country.
Just recently, a UK man identified as Dioncé Knowles opened up about his friend's experience with an Instagram vendor in a tweet that has since gone viral.
According to the post, his friend ordered after seeing an Instagram ad for a sparkling pink see-through net tank top.
However, what came in the package was anything but that. Asides from the top having the same colour, it was neither netty nor see-through.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Dionce wrote:
"My friend ordered a top from an instagram ad and lord I can’t the audacity."
Social media users react
boyjoey_:
"Make him gym na customer na you do this one for yourself."
nima_j.o:
"E shine abi e no shine???? on ring light."
houseofmajay:
"They help you lining it."
firebrand.meme:
"They know we don't do that here in Nigeria."
official_missklassic:
"Abeg u tell am say u no get fine chest, cos me I no understand the linen."
808andyblayz:
"Question is what da hell is ur friend doing with this type of top?"
yeahmeah:
"Wetin your friend wan use that kain thing do."
khalifah__ty:
"Living in bondage collection": Reactions as Nigerian designer unveils designs inspired by criminals
"The fact that your friend was actually willing to wear that net is a matter of concern."
"Living in bondage collection": Reactions as Nigerian designer unveils designs inspired by criminals
Mowalola Ogunlesi has left the internet buzzing with mixed reactions after unveiling her latest collection at Paris Men’s Fashion Week after a three-year break.
The Nigerian-born London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi was candid about the collection’s motif, revealing it was inspired by all types of criminals, from robbers to white-collar bankers.
The lineup featured extremely low-rising pants, wrist-trapped pieces that imitate a kidnapper's cuff and lots of distorted proportions to traditional silhouettes.
Source: Legit.ng