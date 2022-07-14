A Nigerian man has asked Nigerians to pray for singer Wizkid as he might be a target of attack by some American superstars

This came as a result of a recent outburst from American rapper Soulja Boy who reacted to an old tweet by Wizkid calling him ‘Wack’

The American rapper threatened that there was going to be “consequences” to the tweet as he also asked that Wizkid delete the tweet

A Nigerian man Morakinyo Olugbiji, also known Mr Moraks as in a viral video has urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for popular singer Ayo Balogun, Wizkid, as he might be a target of some American superstars.

According to the Moraks, he had earlier warned that some famous Nigerian Afrobeat stars might be targets of American superstars who might feel threatened by the dominance of their Nigerian counterparts, even in American territories.

Speaking further, he said with the rate at which Americans are known for shooting at any given place, coupled with the recent threat by an American rapper Soulja Boy over a tweet of over ten years, Nigerian artists need prayers.

Nigerians React to the video

official_cute_hussey:

"I cover our beloved wizkid with the super blood of Jesus"

kolyns_kelz:

"Soldier Boi no get level where wizzy day. He can’t even come close to him without wizzy allowing him too. Wizzy just wants to promote him!! "

ojaink:

"Y’all take Soulja boy serious? That Niukur is a clown!"

gbemisola_xavier:

"Tschewww So I should add wizkid to my prayer points? Small prayers that I’m still begging God to answer asap I should now add somebody that has eaten belleful. Pray ko intercede ni."

“There’ll be consequences”: US rapper Soulja Boy vows to deal with Wizkid over his 2010 tweet calling him wack

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that celebrities made a lot of ill-intentioned tweets when they were young and Nigeria’s Wizkid is being held accountable for an old post on his Twitter page.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner in a post dated May 12, 2010, had described American rapper, Soulja Boy, as a 'wack' artiste.

More than 12 years after the post had been made, Soulja Boy only just came across it and the rapper didn’t let it slide at all. He angrily quoted the post and told Wizkid to shut up.

