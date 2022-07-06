Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, spoke about his music in a video making the rounds on social media

In the emotional clip, the Made in Lagos star revealed his motivating factor when it comes to his music

According to Wizkid, he is trying to be the best artiste that he can be and is not trying to dilute his sound to be loved

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid Ayo Balogun, spoke in a viral clip making the rounds online about his music.

In the clip which was posted on TikTok by a fan, the Made in Lagos star spoke on who he is as an artiste, among other things.

Wizkid noted that every day, he feels like a brand new person and tries to be the best artiste that he can be.

Wizkid speaks on his life and music. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the singer added that he doesn’t feel like he is in a new territory where he has to act a certain way for people to love him.

Wizkid noted that he is really just making his music, catching vibes and is not trying to water down his sound. He, however, added that he collaborates whenever he can.

In his words:

“Everyday I feel like a brand new artiste, I'm hungry for this life. I'm trying to be the best Wizkid that I can so everyday I'm working on being a better person.

"I don't feel like I'm in a new territory so I have to do this to be loved or for people to like my sound or I have to do this for people to f’uck with me. Nah. I'm just really making my music and catching my real vibes, not trying to dilute my sound, I collaborate when I can.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Wizkid’s candid disclosure

Read what some of them had to say below:

Mobility1real:

“my mentor❤️❤️❤️.”

Godilet25:

“He is just so unreal.”

Gitter_waya:

“Machala ❤️❤️.”

Badgerlevite:

“Everyday brand new ...Like, like you like .”

Iam_yungbisi:

“I respect this guy so much, every interview he never brag about his success or portrait himself as a bigger artist, everything he said 10yrs are coming to pass now is showing love to other people.”

S_h_e_g_m_i_c_ks:

“That’s coming from someone that knows what he is doing not one 003 calling himself 001 .”

Interesting.

I got mad love for Davido and Burna Boy: Wizkid says

Nigerian singer Wizkid got the audience cheering with excitement during his recent performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Wizkid graced the stage and made a special declaration.

According to the singer, he has nothing but love for his colleagues Davido and Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng