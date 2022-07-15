A video of Minnie, Mickey Mouse and a Minion mascot jiving to a house music track has been circulating online

In the entertaining clip, they are seen exiting a house as they dance in a cool manner to the song

South African social media users couldn’t help but respond with banter and humour to the video

From the music to the culture to the people - South Africa is such a vibe! Even our cartoon characters have a life of their own.

A video of Minnie, Mickey Mouse and a Minion mascot dancing to a deep house track at a party has the cyber community with bellyaches from laughter.

Saffas were left laughing out loud upon viewing a video of Minnie, Mickey Mouse and a Minion mascot breaking it down at a party. Image: @MakiofTroy/Twitter

The funny footage was shared on Twitter by user @MakiofTroy and shows the life-size characters exiting a house as they dance in a relaxed yet vibey manner to the song.

It is unclear what the occasion was but judging by the energy of everyone seen in the clip, one can be sure a great time was had.

Watch the video below:

Cyber citizens could not help but respond with laughter and witty comments to the Twitter post:

@nyiko_mageza commented:

“I don't recognise this if kasi Spiderman is not there."

@LeratoMogash replied:

“How do I book these guys? I'm gonna need them for birthday party in November please.”

@supremeceaser said:

“The more I watch this, the more I realise that we actually have the best country in the world - with so much culture!”

@edzipp reacted:

“Kumnandi eSouthy. Spider-Man enjoyed it so much he recruited iichom zakhe. Washaa.”

Source: Briefly.co.za