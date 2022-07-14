Melanin beauty Destiny Etiko, in a post, has put out a stern warning layered with curses that no one should tie her success to a man

The curvy actress in the post put out last night talked about the stress of her job, saying most people don't see all the hard work it entails

She brought to attention the heavy, awkward make-up on her face, noting it was done while on set for a new movie

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko in a series of short videos on her Insta-story was seen laying curses on anyone who links her successes and achievements to a man.

The curvy film star said in the post that her job as an actress isn't easy at all and that people don't see all of the hard work that goes into it.

Destiny Etiko lays heavy curses on her haters in a new video Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

She, however, said that when the blessings of her hard work start paying dividends that's when some people will start linking her success to a man.

In the videos shared, Etiko noted the time she got back home after a long day on set shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While also giving a view of the hilarious make-up on her face, she said:

"This our work, no easy o."

Watch the video of Destiny Etiko laying heavy curses on her detractors below:

See some reactions of Nigerians to her post

@official_jimcally

"That one come be your business na."

@aramzbelz_thrift

"Anty Biko rest, If you know you know."

@_i.am.jude

"Aunty rest, abi na suit and tie the men dey use act film?.."

@iampeters.mildred

"Who ask u question."

@voice_of_9ja_entertaiment

"Everyday it’s it’s about a man or love, no giveaways."

@mtricedmoney

"Lol one popular actor say na N5k dem Dey pay am, I’m just curious shey UNa get diff pricing."

Destiny Etiko blasts trolls who blame her for buying cars

Legit.ng recalls last year when the popular Nollywood actress called out people who always come for her whenever she announces the acquisition of a new automobile.

Etiko, who is a huge fan of beautiful rides, urged her fans back then to get one for themselves if they could afford it.

According to the actress, a vehicle is not a luxury but a necessity.

Source: Legit.ng