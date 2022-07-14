Popular Nigerian singer Timaya has taken to social media with a piece of advice for broke men who like to complain about how much women love money

Timaya, in his tweet, noted that the simple thing to do for men who do not have money is to stay away from them altogether

The singer's tweet got people sharing mixed reactions as some people also took a jab at Timaya especially since he used to be a hustler

It is not news that men are forever complaining about how women are after their money, whether in or out of relationships.

Nigerian singer Timaya has, however, made it clear that men who have money will not be caught complaining about women.

Timaya tells broke men to stay away from women. Photo credit: @timayatimaya

According to the singer, any man who does not have money should not go close to a woman.

"Stop complaining about women liking money! If u don’t have money don’t go close to her. Bye."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Timaya'a tweet

@AGhost199x:

"True "

Nedu

@Sen_NickOdozor:

"Wth, lol. Am I the only one that carries almost any girl I want and make move for even without involving a penny, no matter how fine, big or classy she looks. Na mouth we dey use run am."

@sallylagos:

"Not all women love money. We are not all hungry like others plus money cannot buy class that is why a woman can cheat on a rich man."

@AbiodunSanusi01:

"As you don get small change na. If na when you still dey sell plantain for traffic you no for yarn this dust. ."

@OlapadeOtetubi:

"Na your fault? If na plantain u still dey sell inside traffic you go talk dis nonsense?"

@auntynoyarsh:

"Guys stop crying truely, some cannot even afford condoms. If you no get money, no come add sufferness to my suffering biko."

