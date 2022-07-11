Actor Yomi Fabiyi is in the news again; this time, it is about him allegedly being "domestically violated" by his baby mama

The actor in several posts on his verified Instagram page shared pictures and voice recordings of the ordeal

In a letter he submitted to the Office of the Public Defender in Lagos State, he also explained that the said lady, who bore him a child, attacked him, and he had to run out of his house

Controversial Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has come out to narrate his ordeal in the hands of one Grace Amarachi Jimoh, a lady he claims is his girlfriend and not his wife.

In a letter he wrote to the Office of Public Defender in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Yomi explained that the first instance was in April 2021 when the lady recorded him naked without his consent.

According to Yomi, Amarachi threatened him with the video recordings online and offline. He said he tried to manage the situation, which gave him "mental stress," and the lady apologized.

He explained further that the second instance was when they had a disagreement when the lady who was at his residence on June 1, 2021; physically assaulted him and seized his phone. An event he claimed he reported to Ipakodo Police Station to report to avoid retaliation.

"She was placed under caution and pleaded and promised not to repeat the same again. She left and I thought we had parted ways. Suddenly she rang me and started threatening that she is pregnant," the letter read.

Yomi later explained that after a clinical test confirmed that the lady was pregnant, he had no choice but to keep her under his roof because he was billed to travel on the fourth day.

He said he travelled to the United Kingdom, was away for six months, and returned to Nigeria in January 2022. "Two days to her delivery, she started an attack that I had to run out of the house… in February, we had a son," he narrated further.

The actor went on and on to share different audio recordings and documents from some of their disagreements on his Instagram page and disabled comment on the post.

