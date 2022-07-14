Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tobi Bakre has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after he shared a video

For him to enjoy his game on the big screen, the reality star tied his little son to the chair he sat on as he played

Even though the baby didn't mind as he excitedly stared at the TV, Tobi has been dragged by his fans and colleagues over his parenting skills

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tobi Bakre took his babysitting skills up a notch by tying his son to the chair he sat on so he could enjoy his game.

In the video shared by the actor, his wife Anu asked someone to make a video of their son so that she could send it to his grandmother.

Nigerians react after Tobi Bakre tied his son to a chair Photo credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

On getting inside, Tobi's son, who was on a leash, stared at the big screen excitedly as his father focused on his game.

"Dem don chase me commot house o! What i did. Sense or Nonsense?! "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tobi's video

jemimaosunde:

" lmao!!!! I can’t really blame you "

officialchike:

"Come sleep inside my car . Leave tj for house o "

kie_kie__:

"I can’t blame you oo "

theproverbs31chic:

"Ahhhhh Tobi you actually did that."

pharmwendy:

"Hope she didn’t let you carry that PS when you were leaving you deserve to sleep inside the car for 2weeks."

janecharlze:

"U got tired of chasing him upandan abi "

oluchukwukae:

"Just dey go your parents house "

Tobi Bakre carries his 2-week old boy in a carrier for 5 hours

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 housemate, Tobi Bakre, served fatherhood goals on social media but most of his fans did not feel it.

The reality star shared a photo of himself carrying his 2-week-old boy with a baby carrier on Instagram and hinted that the child had been in that position for 5 hours.

Nigerians reacted to Tobi Bakre's cute baby carrying photo, some of them advised him that the child was too young to be carried that way.

Source: Legit.ng