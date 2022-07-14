Popular Nollywood actor and producer Yul Edochie shares images of himself and one of his sons Karl as he takes him out shopping

Yesterday, was another of the actor's son's birthday, Zane Edochie, he thanked everyone who celebrated with him

In the post, Yul noted that it is always goodies time whenever he was around and his kids know that

The Igbo-born movie star Yul Edochie, says it is goodies time for his kids and everyone whenever he is in town.

The ace thespian captioned this on a post of himself and one of his sons out, Karl Edochie out shopping just a day after another of his son's birthday.

Yul Edochie takes his second son Karl Edochie shopping Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul in one of the posts shared of himself and his son Karl had threatened he would no longer pay his school fees after the boy had said he was a fan of Messi as against his father's choice of Ronaldo.

He captioned the post saying;

"Once Daddy is around na jolly for everybody. A little shopping time with my son Karl. (The game master)."

"Thank you to everyone who celebrated my son @zaneyuledochie yesterday. May celebration never cease in your homes."

See the reactions Yul's post generated;

@gifted_okon

"Daddy is now a visitor! Look at what Judy Yash have caused!"

@itsjamilaidris

"Yul has moved on, critics too should do same, we all make choices and he has made his to live with."

@abaziengozi

"Once daddy is around? Meaning u no longer live with them?"

@mizbieje

"That's what it's supposed to be is it because Judas abi Judy no gree you see what you've been missing.. Cute son, cute daddy, cute home all the way "

@cherish.972

"Only God know how I dey see you now…May we no use our hands to destroy what we builts for years cox of 5mins pleasure…"

Source: Legit.ng