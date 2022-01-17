BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre stirred massive reactions on social media after he shared a lovely photo with his 2 weeks old baby

Tobi embarked on a 5hours workout with the boy by carrying him with a baby carrier and posted the photo on Instagram

The reality star also vowed to go for a full shoulder and back workout, Nigerians have advised the new father that his baby is not old enough to be carried that way

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 housemate, Tobi Bakre served fatherhood goals on social media but most of his fans are not feeling it.

The reality star shared a photo of himself carrying his 2-weeks-old boy with a baby carrier on Instagram and hinted that the child has been in that position for 5 hours.

Tobi Bakre and his baby. Credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi also said it was a cool experience but he will go for a shoulder and back workout after the exercise:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"It was all cool and sweet until the 5th hour. Full shoulder and back workout."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tobi Bakre's cute baby carrying photo, some of them advised him that the child is too young to be carried that way.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Matan_sarki__:

"I’m curious pls is he not too small to be carried this way …. I’m just asking please."

Bam_zainab:

"Is too early to use baby carrier sir."

Wholesales_hubs:

"aww i tap into this blessing ooo i must carry my baby in 2022 i have been waiting on God for 6 years now."

Kikimiyaki:

"Dad n hubby duties just dey sweet u!!! Weldon."

Diamond_luxura:

"A dad and more."

Flare_by_maylieta:

"it is too early ooo!!!! Leave gram picture alone and do the right thing abeg!"

Nigerians celebrate with Tobi Bakre as he welcomes his first child

Legit.ng previously reported that Tobi Bakre celebrated the birth of his first child, Abdulmalik on Instagram with a photo.

The reality star welcome the child on December 30, 2021, and declared that the baby gave the year a perfect ending for him.

Nigerians showered him with congratulatory messages and celebrated with him.

Source: Legit.ng