The Baby Is Too Small: Nigerians Advises Tobi Bakre As He Goes on 5hours Work Out With His 2-Weeks Old Boy
- BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre stirred massive reactions on social media after he shared a lovely photo with his 2 weeks old baby
- Tobi embarked on a 5hours workout with the boy by carrying him with a baby carrier and posted the photo on Instagram
- The reality star also vowed to go for a full shoulder and back workout, Nigerians have advised the new father that his baby is not old enough to be carried that way
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 housemate, Tobi Bakre served fatherhood goals on social media but most of his fans are not feeling it.
The reality star shared a photo of himself carrying his 2-weeks-old boy with a baby carrier on Instagram and hinted that the child has been in that position for 5 hours.
Tobi also said it was a cool experience but he will go for a shoulder and back workout after the exercise:
I get two sons with different women, Zazu crooner Portable opens up, says current lover is now misbehaving
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
"It was all cool and sweet until the 5th hour. Full shoulder and back workout."
Check out the post below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to Tobi Bakre's cute baby carrying photo, some of them advised him that the child is too young to be carried that way.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Matan_sarki__:
"I’m curious pls is he not too small to be carried this way …. I’m just asking please."
Bam_zainab:
"Is too early to use baby carrier sir."
Wholesales_hubs:
"aww i tap into this blessing ooo i must carry my baby in 2022 i have been waiting on God for 6 years now."
Kikimiyaki:
"Dad n hubby duties just dey sweet u!!! Weldon."
Diamond_luxura:
"A dad and more."
Flare_by_maylieta:
"it is too early ooo!!!! Leave gram picture alone and do the right thing abeg!"
Only you carry 2 babymamas go vacation: Fans react as Davido laments over money he spent during Detty December
Nigerians celebrate with Tobi Bakre as he welcomes his first child
Legit.ng previously reported that Tobi Bakre celebrated the birth of his first child, Abdulmalik on Instagram with a photo.
The reality star welcome the child on December 30, 2021, and declared that the baby gave the year a perfect ending for him.
Nigerians showered him with congratulatory messages and celebrated with him.
Source: Legit.ng