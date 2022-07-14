Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to fully immerse himself in his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s Osun state governorship campaign

Just recently, the music star landed in Osun state to fully participate in the campaign and he was spotted leading prayers at the rally

Davido became solemn as he prayed ahead of the rally and the election and the video has stirred reactions on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is no doubt giving his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, his full support as he runs for Osun state governorship election.

The DMW boss recently visited Ede in Osun state to fully participate in his uncle’s campaign.

The music star caused a stir on social media after he was spotted leading prayers ahead of their campaign rally.

Davido leads prayers at uncle Ademola Adeleke's campaign rally in Osun state. Photos: @davido

Davido’s presence, which had already commanded a great crowd at his family home in Ede, was able to make all the fans and thugs present quiet down as he led the prayers.

The Risky boss prayed for the upcoming elections and asked God to be with them as well as his late family members.

As Davido prayed, the large crowd replied to him with words of amen and the video has gone viral on social media.

See the clip below:

Davido rocks 'imole lokan' agbada in Osun to support uncle

Davido's presence in Osun state to campaign for his uncle Senator Adeleke aka dancing senator has set the mood.

The singer shared a video as he joined a group of people to head into town to campaign for the governorship election, which will hold on Saturday, July 16.

Davido was sighted wearing an agbada designed with the PDP symbol with a bold inscription that read 'imole lokan', which loosely translates to 'it's the turn of light'.

