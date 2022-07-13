Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo shared a conversation between him and his 8-year-old daughter Zoe where she asked him for money for a hairstyle

Dakolo said he thought the girl child gets concerned about their outlook from the age of 15 while adding that everything was happening to him fast

Many celebrities, as well as his fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to react, with many asking him to give her the money

There is this special bond that exists between fathers and their daughters, and popular singer Timi Dakolo and his 8-year-old daughter Zoe share one.

The singer, however, raised his concern after his daughter asked him for money to do a particular hairstyle.

Timi Dakolo's daughter told her dad she likes to look really good. Photo credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Timi said he thought the girl child became concerned about her outlook from the age of 15.

Sharing a snapshot of his conversation with Zoe, Timi wrote:

“Dear people, me and Zoe conversation this evening. I thought these things happen from when the girl child gets to 15 years. Everything is happening so fast to me. Zoe: Daddy I like to look really Good.”

See the post below:

Fans beg Timi Dakolo to give his daughter money to get her desired hairstyle

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

sharonooja:

"I’m on her side she’s right."

ivie_okujaye:

"It's just a hairstyle.. a cute curly one. Don't think too much about it Daddy."

alex_unusual:

"If she has a good reason for wanting the hair style then give her please. Loving to look really good is not a bad reason."

ebbiekikz:

"Mummy must have sent her."

ultra_kaym:

"Please when she tells you the price , tell us ! Omo !!! See Weytin dey enter her eye ."

Source: Legit.ng