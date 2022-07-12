Nigerian young singing sensation, Eltee Skhillz attained a new height in his growing music career and shared the good news with his fans

Eltee Skhillz got signed to three of the world's most regonised record labels as they came together to have him in their books

The singer shared the good news on his Instagram story to his fans as he joined the list of other Nigerian stars who have been signed by the international record labels

Budding Nigerian singer, Eltee Skhillz, records a new high in his growing career, and he shared the amazing news with his fans and followers on social media.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram story that he has been signed to three of the world-renowned record label who came together to have him on their platforms.

According to sources in Eltee's camp, the labels, after recognizing the impact of his hit song ODG sought him out and jointly offered to have him on their books.

Interestingly, the story of how Eltee was signed is even more unique. According to the source, while Eltee was on tour in Dubai, one of the bosses from Universal came to see him perform.

After Eltee's performance, the boss from Universal revealed that they had been looking for an opportunity to speak with Eltee and his team mainly because they were impressed with ODG and his artistry, hence their desire to do business with him and Krisvosa Entertainment.

The interesting development came after Eltee went on a 7 city tour in America. Eltee joins a prestigious list of Nigerian musicians like Tiwa Savage and Rema, who have been signed to international record deals with these label giants.

