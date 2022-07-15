Singer Tiwa Savage has given her fans and supporters another cause for jubilation following a recent recognition from her alma mater

The Water and Garri crooner was honoured with a doctorate degree following her impressive career in the music industry

A powerful photo shared by the university captured the moment Tiwa Savage mounted the stage at the Canterbury Cathedral

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, who has been duly recognized for an amazing career and being a role model to look up to.

The singer on Friday, July 15, was honoured with a doctorate degree from her alma mater, the University of Kent.

Moment Tiwa Savage mounted stage to receive honorary doctorate. Photo: @tiwasavge/@unikent

Taking to their official Twitter page with a powerful photo of the singer at the Canterbury Cathedral, the university wrote:

“We're super proud to have awarded the Queen of Afrobeats an honorary doctorate at Canterbury Cathedral this morning.”

Tiwa was clad in a full academic robe as she gracefully mounted the stage to revel in the proud moment.

In a different tweet, the university disclosed that Tiwa studied business at Kent and has been “a reminder to all our graduates today to reach for the stars!”

Be the best you can be out there

During her acceptance speech, the multiple award-winning Nigerian singer urged fellow Kent graduates to go out there and have fun while excelling at their chosen career paths.

"I'm super proud and I want you to go out there, have fun and kill it. Be the best you that you can be because you truly deserve it."

