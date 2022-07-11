BBNaija star, Busayo ‘Khloe’ Abiri, and her siblings recently celebrated their mother, Mrs Grace Oladunni Abiri, in a big way on her 60th birthday

The Abiri clan threw a very big party for the matriarch as they showered her with lovely surprises at the event

Khloe and her siblings also collaborated and surprised their mother with a brand new car at her birthday party

Popular BBNaija star, Busayo ‘Khloe’ Abiri and her siblings recently had fans talking on social media over how they celebrated their mother on her birthday.

Khloe’s mother recently clocked 60 and to mark the special occasion, a big party was thrown for the matriarch.

The reality star and her siblings invited friends, family members and other well-wishers to the big event to join them in the celebration of their mother’s day.

BBNaija's Khloe and siblings surprise mother with brand new car on her birthday. Photos: @kokobykhloe, @olorisupergal

Source: UGC

The guests all turned up in the chosen colors and fabric for the day as they all looked stunning in their blue and silver fits.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The party location was also decorated with lovely blue and white balloons as it fit the chosen color of the day. See the video below:

In a video making the rounds, Khloe’s mother finally arrived at the party venue and made a grand entrance as sparklers and more were lit up for her. See below:

Khloe and siblings surprise mother with brand new car

The big birthday party was however the tip of the iceberg for the celebrant seeing as her kids had more surprises in store for her.

The BBNaija star and her siblings had collaborated to surprise their mother with a brand new SUV.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @olorisupergal, it showed the special moment the new ride was presented to the celebrant.

Khloe’s mother looked at the car in shock before she finally got behind the wheel and started to pray.

See the touching video below:

Internet users react to the special moment at Khloe’s mother’s birthday party

Read what some of them had to say below:

Fumzysinteriors:

“So beautiful. God bless the children for honoring their mom.”

Euphe_mya:

“Mummy say let her pray first Awwwww this is amazing Every mother deserves to be treated with so much love ❤️.”

Nma_kitty:

“Typical Naija mum,she enter start prayer awww so nice .”

Anniekessy021:

“God bless you and your siblings Koko... Mom Mary, I can't wait to give you the whole world Mom.”

Otiz_empire:

“Happy birthday to mummy more blessings to her kids for honoring their mum those of us wey no get mama again may God comfort us with a mother figure .”

Latifachuks:

“I will do this for my mum by God's grace. This is so sweet. Congratulations ma.”

Nice one.

Olu Jacobs at 80: Toyin Abraham, other top stars storm birthday party

Veteran Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs’ 80th birthday has been ushered in with great pomp and festivities as loved ones gathered to celebrate the patriarch.

The movie star who is to clock the milestone age on July 11, 2022, had a big birthday party thrown for him on the night of July 10.

Olu Jacob’s wife, Joke Silva, took to social media to share her joy with fans over her husband’s birthday party. According to her, it was also her big day.

Some of the socialites spotted at the star-studded party were Toyin Abraham, Hilda Dokubo, Sola Sobowale, Mo Abudu, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Soni and Betty Irabor, Debola Lagos, Kunle Afolayan, Ireti Doyle and more.

Source: Legit.ng