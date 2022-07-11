Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently shared an interesting post on social media about male privilege

Taking to her Twitter page, the music star noted that men can be performing on stage and decide to remove their clothes because of the heat

A number of internet users had interesting things to say about her post and a number of them shared funny advice

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has once again caused a buzz on social media over an interesting thing she posted.

The Duduke crooner recently shared her thoughts on male privilege and gave an interesting example to back her claim.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the music star noted that men get on stage to sing without high heels or makeup.

Singer Simi speaks on male privilege. Photos: @symplysimi

She also added that they can even decide to take off their shirts and keep performing if it gets hot on stage.

According to her, that is a privilege they enjoy. She wrote:

“Men be on stage singing without heels and make up. They start sweating small like this, they off shirt without even thinking about it. If that's not privilege, I don't know what is.”

See her tweet below:

Internet users react to Simi’s post, advice her

Not long after the singer shared her post on male privilege, a number of fans had interesting reactions to it. Read some of their comments below:

Henrykay310:

“U too can off shirt no body dey stop you.”

Leaddyskincare:

“You can also go on stage without make up. People are not interested in make up,or wearing heels,but the songs and vibe you can deliver well on stage‍♀️”

Craxy__kay:

“If u sev wan off shirt Abeg off am.”

Teezpapi_:

“You can do the same Joor ..it’s a thing of the MIND .”

Unicalstudents:

“Lol. You can still off shirt. Your fans will love it .”

Jeffryprettypretty:

“This Simi na cruise .”

Pearlyann_backup:

“Bh you can remove your cloth too when you sweat .”

Interesting.

Simi shares her funny reaction when people ask of her daughter at the club

Simi recently opened up on some of the funny questions she gets from fans on occasion.

In a post shared on the music star’s official Snapchat page, the mother of one noted that she finds it amusing when people ask about her daughter when she is hanging out.

The Duduke crooner explained that some people can see her at a bar or at a club and ask where her daughter Deja is.

