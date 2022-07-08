Popular Nigerian actress and media personality, Doyin Kukoyi, has now updated fans on her pilgrimage to Mecca

The movie star finally landed in the holy land and made a video to update fans on how things went after they were extorted and left stranded at the airport

According to her, Saudi Arabia opened the airspace for another two days and they never got to hear from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Kukoyi thanked all those who came to their aid and insisted that the N750k that was extorted from them in Nigeria still has to be refunded

Popular Nollywood actress, Doyin Kukoyi, finally took to social media to update Nigerians on the situation of things on her pilgrimage to Mecca.

Recall that the actress and many others were left stranded at the airport in Abuja after they were extorted by corrupt officials in charge of Hajj.

In a new development, Kukoyi has revealed that she and many others who were stranded were finally able to make it to the holy land after the Saudi Arabian authorities opened the airspace for another two days to enable people to make the pilgrimage.

She noted that they were also rebooked based on the initial ticket they had.

Doyin Kukoyi continues to slam NAHCON

In the video, the actress made it known that NAHCON never came to their aid or even addressed them as at the time they left Abuja.

Kukoyi added that despite the airspace being open for two days, NAHCON had no plans for the stranded pilgrims. She asked what they expected to have happened to them.

According to her, they all paid an additional N750k and they would want their money back. She added that people should not be deceived because NAHCON did not come to their aid in any way.

She also gave special mention to Al-Yusuf International Travels and Tours which took care of their feeding and accommodation after they were stranded.

Internet users react to Doyin Kukoyi’s update

Read some of their comments below:

Iambimpeakintunde:

“Alhamdulilah May Almighty Allah Accept it as an Act of Ibadah .”

O_yetunde:

“Alhamdulillah you all gonna make this year hajj, i pray i am among those who will be going next year ma’sha ALLAH.”

Adunnioyeleke:

“Alihamdulillah Robil Alamin. Thanks for the update .May Allah SWT accept your Hajj and Dua's .”

Symply_zeeda:

“AlhamduliLlah! May Allah accept it as an act of Ibadah. May HE make it easy for us too.”

Shukrah_wuraolami:

“Mummy that money they must refund all of you‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

