Popular Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Caroline Danjuma, have taken their beef to social media, and fans are engaging in it

The duo fell out during the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) show, and they resumed dragging each other on Twitter

Iyabo and Caroline's fight has to do with age, and they both got involved in a messy name-calling fight

The serious face-off between two Nollywood actresses, Caroline Danjuma and Iyabo Ojo, at the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality show, has escalated to Twitter, and they are exchanging words on the platform.

The two stars, who took their beef outside the show, do not have nice things to say about each other, as they are dragging themselves to filth online.

Iyabo Ojo and Caroline Danjuma fight dirty on Twitter. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

Iyabo called Caroline a delusional person who is 10 years younger than her age mates in her head.

Caroline fired back as she referred to Iyabo as an old crocodile desperate to join the mean girls' click.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out one of Caroline's tweets below:

Check out a collection of the actresses' back to back dragging below:

Nigerians react to the actresses' messy fight

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the exchange between Iyabo and Caroline.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Amber1alex:

"Some people just know how to hate on a beautiful woman. A beautiful woman is always an issue. Queen Caroline Danjuma I love."

Gracie_tosin:

"Caro got ready made answers for any shot fired.."

Kechiesworld:

"How Carolyn spits grenade and still sits comfortably on her throne needs to be studied."

Onyi_perps:

"I really hate fight biko. How can grown women be paid to display bitterness all in the name of entertainment and they agreed?"

Iyabo Ojo reacts as Caroline Danjuma says producers could not afford her

Caroline Danjuma claimed she spent millions to appear on the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) show.

The entertainer claimed the producers of the show said they couldn't afford her as she added that they chose to give her an honorarium.

Caroline said she spent N30 million to buy her designer items for each of her appearances on the show, a statement that stirred reaction from Iyabo Ojo.

Source: Legit.ng