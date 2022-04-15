BBNaija’s Yousef recently clocked a new age and he was lovingly celebrated by friends and colleagues in the online community

The reality star’s fans equally came together to gift him an all-expense-paid trip to hajj as well as cash gifts

A thankful Yousef posed with his gifts in pictures shared on his Instagram page as he appreciated everyone who celebrated him

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Yousef received an overwhelming show of love from many on social media as he celebrated a new age.

The reality star couldn’t contain his excitement as he took to Instagram with photos showing the gifts he received from his fans.

Fans spoil BBNaija's Yousef with gifts for birthday. Photo: @officialking_yousef

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the supporters came together and gifted Yousef an all-expense-paid trip to the holy land of Mecca.

Yousef was equally handed a dummy check of N400k among several other gift items.

In his Instagram post, the reality star noted how the kindness and love he has received made him feel emotional.

He expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who celebrate the special day with. Yousef’s note read in part:

"Wow I'm genuinely overwhelmed and truly touched by the sheer number of wishes,gifts and prayers I received for my birthday. I genuinely enjoyed all of your lovely messages,they each touched my heart and almost moved me to tears..."

See his full post below:

More congratulatory messages pour in for Yousef

sagadeolu said:

"Thor!!!!! Love you bro."

official_qweenkeey said:

"Happy birthday d REAL KING wish you long life nd prosperity,more wins more success."

uniquesaa said:

"Yunikstars Love you King Yousef, you deserve it❤️."

its_tegadominic said:

"Happy birthdayy Indian baby… congratulations dear."

disekalou said:

"Happy birthday King of Yunikstars ️. Pray that you get all your heart's desire."

