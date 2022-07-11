BBNaija star, Niyi Lawal, recently penned a note to his fellow men on social media and it caused a buzz

The reality show star addressed men who only aspired for a woman’s backside and noted that they are yet to start life

Niyi advised these set of men to have a rethink and internet users reacted to the BBNaija star’s post

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Niyi Lawal, has caused a buzz on social media over his latest post to fellow men.

On his official Twitter page, the reality star addressed men who seem to only aspire to have women’s backsides.

In the viral social media post, Niyi noted that men who fall into this category are yet to start life.

BBN star Niyi advises men who focus on backsides. Photos: @theniyilawal

Source: UGC

Not stopping there, the reality star then advised these sets of men to think about their lives and refocus themselves.

In his words:

“If you're a Man and all you ever aspire for is Bumbum, then you're yet to start your life. Sit down ..have a rethink of your life and redirect your focus”

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Niyi’s post

While a number of people agreed with the BBNaija star’s post, a few others were adamant on changing their focus. Read some of their comments below:

Somi_joseph:

“Is it your aspire .”

Bapaa__:

“Pele oo focus director ‍♂️ .”

Okorie.tochukwu:

“Bum bum is life,i love bum bum,i am always directed to bumbum,make bumbum come kidnap me oooo.”

Beautiful__cally:

“Hope you are not tlkin to my kiss Daniel.”

Garcon_liri:

“Abeg!!!… When I reach 40 life go start. No be you go advice me about bum bum.”

Yhemo_lee:

“No be you go tell me Wetin I go focus on oga .”

Callme_fatima_:

“Now they’ll take you as an enemy for saying this. Truth is bitter .”

Interesting.

