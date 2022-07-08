Popular female entertainer, DJ Cuppy, has told her fans and followers that she has completed her Oxford University thesis

The billionaire's daughter further lamented that she has been super tired since she concluded the draining routine, hence losing her bubbly self

Cuppy also shared a video to portray what people feel she is doing and what she is actually doing

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy announced that she has completed her Oxford University thesis but gave a hint to her followers about what happens after the stressful journey.

Cuppy stated that she has been completely stressed, fatigued and feeling a bit anti-social after it.

The billionaire's daughter also stated that she thought she would be all over the place partying all night and celebrating when she is done, but on the contrary, she hasn't been outside for once.

She also shared a video portraying how people feel she is living her life after submitting the thesis and how she is actually living it.

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's posts

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the posts DJ Cuppy shared about how she feels since finishing her thesis.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

_Onyebuchii:

"CuppymusicCuppy, completing and submitting your thesis isn't something new and unsual, I don't know why you have been making is seems like you just broke a record or made history, it's ok if you want to celebrate, But why are you making fuss of it."

Ogbole_stephens:

"Give me the chance to spark up your life. I mean you're a beautiful woman already. A little touch here and there and you're good."

DavidoBigstar:

"I can make you feel better. I can write funny stories to you every day until you get better. Pls."

