Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has stirred reactions over her tweet about the political situation in the country

DJ Cuppy said she wanted to share her opinion on the current political scene in Nigerian, but she then remembered who she is

Her statement comes days after her billionaire dad Femi Otedola endorsed Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election

It appears some things are holding back popular disc jockey and billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as Dj Cuppy, from airing her opinion on the current political situation in the country.

This comes after Cuppy stirred reactions on social media after she said she wanted to share her opinion but then remembered who she was.

Cuppy raises questions on her personality. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

However, in another statement via her Twitter handle, Dj Cuppy questioned who she is,

In her words:

“This morning, I was about to tweet my opinion on the current political scene but then I remembered who I am. But the REAL question here is… WHO TF AM I? .”

See her tweet below:

Cuppy's statement comes a few days after a photo of her dad Femi Otedola and Bola Tinubu went viral on social media.

Nigerians react as Cuppy speaks on why she is silent on politics

Many Nigerians have since taken to her comment section to react to Cuppy’s tweet. Legit,ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

crownprincecom2:

"If you support Tinubu like your Daddy hmmm. You go collect.."

deevebs:

"Can you tell us who you are? We can’t remember."

stanley_ugagbe:

"Hello Cuppy, This is one of the problems we have - allowing personal interest to override national interest. At a time that the nation is more divided across almost all fronts, and that the Youths are coming out to salvage the situation, you're more concerned about who you are."

sophie:

"Tweet your mind oh. You are not the government that put us in this position."

