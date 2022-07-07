A beautiful lady sighted popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, for the first time and ran off to meet him.

In a video making rounds online, the young lady who was so excited to see him was spotted crying while making a video

However, Sabinus seemed like he was more surprised to see her and his reaction caused a frenzy online.

Lady sees Sabinus for the first time Photo Credit: @Precious Ebina

Source: UGC

A viral video has shown the moment a Nigerian lady bumped into award winning comedian, Sabinus.

In the funny video, she came really close to the comedian and began to express her excitement over seeing him in person.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At a point in the video, she broke down in tears and Sabinus began to look at her in a very confused manner.

The lady shared the video on TikTok @preciousebina and referred to Sabinus as a 'king'. According to her, she feels really glad to have met a king for the first time.

People react to the video

Noble Smart said:

"@noblesmart:why oga Sabi Sabi come carry face like this.... my guy dey try focus ."

Joel Chick reacted:

it’s like sabinus no de see na him self through that phone oh he is checking who you are looking at on ur phone ."

Leopede reacted:

I swear you get your own bodi. e get waiting dey do you way you no no I swear waiting be this ."

Zaza noted:

Calm down bestie his face is wahala ."

Xchange commented:

"Sabinus na premium cruise. For e mind e b like wetin dey worry this one."

Oh my God, he’s too fine: Lady gushes as she sets eyes on Davido in Asaba, Ddclares her love for singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady in Asaba, Delta state has taken her love for music superstar, Davido to another level. The lady who had her first encounter with the singer shared how excited she was about setting her eyes on Davido. She shouted on top of her voice to reach out to the singer as he alighted his vehicle.

When she finally got home, she shared her feelings for the music star. She wrote: "Back to base I'm home now, Davido fine I love him, hes too fine celebrity life good o, see as I dey love OBO na waa o."

Source: Legit.ng