Music star Teni appears to have taken her fans and supporters on a jolly ride following misleading pictures of her in a wedding dress

The Billionaire crooner who had given many the idea that she was getting married returned with a different post announcing her relationship status

Teni flooded her Instagram page with new pictures as many took to the comment section with different reactions to her announcement

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata aka Teni has quickly returned to social media with a post dismissing rumours that she has tied the knot.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that congratulatory messages poured in for the singer following wedding gown photos and videos shared on her Instastory channel.

Singer Teni says she's single. Photo: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The singer also appeared completely glammed up, and the venue where the pictures were taken sold the idea that she was most likely tying the knot.

However, hours after the photos and videos went live, Teni returned with a post on Instagram clearing the air about her relationship status.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Single again,” the billionaire crooner wrote as she flooded her page with her usual ‘tomboy’ like pictures.

See her post below:

Social media users react

aphricanace said:

"No be you just wear wedding dress 22.5 mins ago, Teni??? You don sharply chop breakfast???"

djrightt said:

oluwatosin_642 ing / divorce."

oluwatosin_642 said:

"Wahala for person wey bliv say teni marry."

piscesempathoracle said:

" Now that the wedding gown is off."

hawt_mzberry said:

"Wo go back to your husbands house. We must see honeymoon highlights. Even If it's for 48hrs."

iam_slimcase said:

"Heeennnn Teni single Heyyy!! Ruby Get me my pen make I write application asap SliM for the Case ooooo."

iheomannadi said:

" Teni, no oh, please go and settle with your hubby, we want to see honey moon pictures ."

A line should be drawn when it comes to PR stunts, Singer Black Votary says

Speaking on Teni's recent PR stunt, rising star Black Votary told Legit.ng that a certain level of originality should be expected for top players in the music industry.

"I believe there is a level of originality that is expected of our celebrities, especially the ones that already have their names high up there. I think celebrities in that category that are still pulling stunts like this are underutilizing their space and risk not being taken seriously in real-time."

For the UNILAG graduate who is pursuing his interest in music, PR stunts from top music stars aren't exactly to the advantage of those coming behind them.

"I wish a line can be drawn so at least upcoming artists like me and others who are coming up with original stuff and plain artistry will be taken seriously when we put out a piece of work. People will see it and believe it for what it is and not assume it’s just a PR game."

Black Votary equally frowned against using personal circumstances to fool the public.

"I subscribe to the idea of PR stunts but it should end with diversity in creativity. Using my real-life situation is definitely a no-no for me."

Singer Teni to sponsor final year students' education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Teni ignited hope in the hearts of many after she revealed her willingness to sponsor two people for their final year in school.

Since ASUU is on strike, the singer opted for private university students who have the privilege of still being in school.

Several students reached out to Teni via her tweet as they bid for a chance to become beneficiaries of her generosity.

Source: Legit.ng