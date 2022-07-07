Veteran Nigerian artiste Eedris Abdulkareem diagnosed with a kidney problem speaks from his hospital bed, and thanks Nigerians for their prayers and support

The rapper noted that he has a strong spirit and that he was going to come out of his current situation successfully

He also revealed that he had started to undergo his weekly dialysis regime and earlier today he had one of his sessions which was successful

Eedris Abdulkareem speaking from his hospital bed thanked Nigerians, friends and colleagues for their prayers and support as he battles kidney failure.

He said in a video released on his Instagram page that he was strong in spirit and in the belief that he would successfully overcome his current situation.

Eedris Abdulkareem Speaks From Hospital Bed about his kidney condition

Source: Instagram

The rapper also revealed that he had started undergoing his weekly dialysis regime and that after the 4-hours session he usually gets to return to his everyday activities.

Yesterday, Legit.Ng reported that the veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem had been admitted and diagnosed with a kidney problem.

M.I Abaga, a colleague of the ailing entertainer was one of those who broke the news about him battling with a kidney problem.

However, about an hour ago the rapper released a video talking about his situation and how he was feeling.

Read the statement that accompanied the video below;

"THIS MORNING AT THE HOSPITAL

"Hi my people, this is me undergoing my weekly dialysis regime in high spirit and with strong belief in the efficacy of your prayers, love and care!"

"I sincerely want to thank and appreciate those who have reached out to me and my family in support."

"Your assistance, kind gestures, get well soon wishes and prayers are highly appreciated and therapeutic to say the least."

"Thank you so much and God Bless you! ❤️"

See the reactions that have trailed the statement released by him

@samklef

"God is ur strength "

@bouquiunstoppable

" God will heal you"

@audumaikori

we will do our part and leave God to do his miracle!

@ruggedybaba

God is already healing you my brother

@shangeorgefilms

It is well with u. Get well soonest ❤️

@dannyyoungofficial

Wishing you swift recovery ijn

MI Abaga solicits funds for Eedris Abdulkareem who is battling kidney failure

Legit.Ng recalls that yesterday it was reported that popular Nigerian rapper, MI appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to help his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem get back to his feet as soon as possible.

The singer’s management had earlier revealed that Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

The M.I solicited help for his colleague sharing about his condition on his social media pages, asking that Nigerians should please pray for him

