Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile has reacted to the outfit a stylist made for him as he said it came with bulletproof

The singer said he only told the stylist he was going to perform at a show in Minna as he shared photos of the outfit

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to react, as many gave different reasons why the stylist did so

One of Nigeria’s indigenous singers, Zlatan Ibile, has taken to social media to react to an outfit a stylist made for him.

According to Zlatan, the stylist included a bulletproof in his outfit as he wondered about the reason for the action.

I am still wondering why he added bulletproof: Zlatan Ibile. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The singer said he only told the stylist he was going to perform at a show in Minna.

Sharing photos of the outfit, Zlatan wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I’m still wondering why this stylist added bulletproof to my outfit. All I told him was that I was going to Minna to perform. ♂️.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to react, as many gave reasons as to why the bulletproof was added to his outfit.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the post below:

poco_lee:

"U go Minna? u no Mean Am."

oberz_official:

"Nigg gotta protect the president u know!"

iam_smalldoctor:

"He dey prepare you ni."

lasisi:

"on code."

Zlatan Ibile reacts as his one-year-old son picks cheese ball over dollar

Rap music star, Zlatan Ibile spent time with his son, Shiloh, and he filmed a short video of their time together.

The Bolanle crooner took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he gave his one-year-old son an opportunity to choose from two packs of cheese balls or a massive stack of dollar bills.

However, little Shiloh seemed determined to go after the cheese balls as he refused to bulge even after his dad tried to divert his attention to the money.

After getting a pack of the snack, the little man returned for a second pack while still ignoring the stack of dollars being offered to him.

Source: Legit.ng