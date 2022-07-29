Nigerian upcoming singer Portable recently shared a video of a fan who smashed his car glass, as he ended up forgiving him

Portable in the video at first threatened to take the fan to the police station but changed his mind as he allowed him to go freely

The Zazu singer was also seen in the video giving the fan money, an action which stirred reactions from his fans

Hours after he tendered an apology to the organisers of the Headies Awards, Nigerian upcoming singer Portable Zazu shared a video of a fan who smashed his car glass.

The video showed Portable threatening to take the fan to the police station for his action; however, after apologising, the singer forgave him and asked him to get down from his car.

Portable advises fan to be calm around celebrities.

Source: Instagram

Portable seems to be using the video to send an indirect message to the Headies to forgive him, not minding what he has done in the past.

The video also showed Portable giving the fan money and telling him to leave.



Fans hail Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

fimybaby:

"Omg why? Y’all should respect our king."

donkelvin_nbalord:

"Ahh swear I love what you did here ."

ika_promoter:

"We no go kee una again! Abeg make una Help is Beg @the_headies ❤️❤️."

ajayikafayatidowu:

"Naso e suppose be, this is exactly what we ur fans expected frm u and not the hooliganism character of urs. God bless u for this, u just gain a fan ."

officialsgodson:

"Omg why all this now una sha won spoil everything wey he get and god no go allow una ."

Portable tenders apology to Headies Awards organisers

Hours after controversial singer Portable Zazu reacted to his disqualification from this year's Headies Award, where he said he didn’t regret his actions and went on to brag about his achievement, he has now tendered an apology to the organisers.

Portable in the video also told his fans and followers to keep voting while he appealed to the organisers to give him his award.

In his words:

“Headies make una no vex, them say make I change that lamba, ok, keep voting.”

