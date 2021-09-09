Rap star Zlatan Ibile has humoured members of the online community with a video filmed while spending time with his son

The video captured the moment he offered the little man packs of cheese balls and a huge stack of dollar bills

However, the doting dad was disappointed as his son was more interested in having the cheese balls instead of money

The video stirred hilarious reactions from his fans with some noting that a female child would have chosen money

Rap music star, Zlatan Ibile recently spent time with his son, Shiloh, and he filmed a short video of their time together.

The Bolanle crooner took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he gave his one-year-old son an opportunity to choose from two packs of cheese balls or a massive stack of dollar bills.

Zlatan Ibile reacts as his son picks cheese balls over dollars. Photo:@zlatan_ibile

However, little Shiloh seemed determined to go after the cheese balls as he refused to bulge even after his dad tried to divert his attention to the money.

After getting a pack of the snack, the little man returned for a second pack while still ignoring the stack of dollars being offered to him.

Sharing the funny video, Zlatan hilariously noted that a girl child would have chosen money over snacks.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues react

The video stirred hilarious reactions from fans and colleagues of the rapper in his comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

djspicey said:

"Baba just wan chop he never Sabi money e say na omo ase."

dayochino said:

"Lol when he grows and see this video, he go vex lol."

teefamous said:

"Give am him cheese ball jare."

deejaymeldal said:

"He wanna get his Belle full first before collecting that money.. Food is important."

healthertainer said:

"An igbo child will never. We love money from birth."

Zlatan leaves fans scrambling for money in video

Legit.ng previously reported that Zlatan Ibile showed love to his fans by throwing money into the air at an event.

However, a number of the singer’s fans were left scrambling inside water to reach the cash sprayed by the music star.

The video soon made the rounds on social media and internet users had a lot to say about the situation.

