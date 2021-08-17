Reality TV star, Erica penned a note to Kayvee who was withdrawn from the ongoing season six of BBNaija

Erica who was disqualified from BBNaija’s Lockdown season expressed confidence that Kayvee would surpass his dreams irrespective of his challenges

The former beauty queen, therefore, encouraged Kayvee to keep his dreams alive, and most importantly prioritise his mental health

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica has reacted to the withdrawal of Kayvee from the Shine Ya Eye reality TV show.

It would be recalled that on Monday, August 16, Kayvee’s health suffered deterioration, as his peers had their morning exercises.

Erica pens a lovely note to Kayvee after being withdrawn from BBNaija's Shine Ya Eye show. Photo Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Kayvee’s health situation led to lamentation by Whitemoney and other housemates, who argued that he had been acting weirdly.

Amongst other things, Whitemoney cited a scenario in which Kayvee went to a tap, opened it and washed his face. According to the former, the latter thereafter looked at everyone around him at the time and hissed at them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Whitemoney further said he tried talking to Kayvee in some cases, but his pleasantries were not welcomed in any way.

Not long after the conversation between Whitemoney, JMK, and others, the organisers of BBNaija advised Kayvee to withdraw from the show.

Reacting to Kayvee’s withdrawal, Erica penned a note to him, as he advised him to embrace his withdrawal in order to give priority to his mental condition.

In her message to him, the former beauty queen and actress expressed confidence that Kayvee would surpass his dreams regardless of his present challenges.

She, therefore, advised him to stay focused and remain positive.

Read the post below:

Erica's note to Kayvee after his withdrawal from BBNaija's Shine Ya Eye. Post Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica's note to Kayvee after his withdrawal from BBNaija's Shine Ya Eye. Post Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Kayvee's management addresses mental illness controversy

Following Whitemoney's conversation with other Shine Ya Eye housemates about Kayvee, the latter's management released a statement, dismissing the claim that he was mentally unstable.

In the statement addressed to BBNaija fans and viewers, Kayvee's management contrary to the opinions of his peers said the 26-year-old was perfectly fine.

While maintaining that Kayvee is a cheerful person who's full of life, the Ogun state indigene's management, revealed that he wasn't feeling welcomed on the show due to how fellow housemates treated him.

Source: Legit