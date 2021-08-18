Ex-BBNaija housemate Kayvee had plans to share his talent with the world as a photographer during his stay in Biggie’s house

Unfortunately, the young man’s journey in the competition came to an abrupt end due to some medical challenges

Legit.ng has compiled some powerful pictures captured by Kayvee before his newfound fame as a reality show star

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kayvee, shattered the hearts of his fans and supporters following his dramatic exit from the competition.

However, many have also commended the young man for putting his health first and making the right decision considering the unique circumstances.

During his introduction on stage, Kayvee disclosed that he is a photographer who hopes to show viewers the world through his lens.

BBNaija: 5 powerful pictures captured by Kayvee.

Source: Instagram

True to his words, Kayvee managed to display a few of his photography skills during the last Saturday night party where housemates got the chance to take pictures with mobile devices.

Unfortunately, his exit from the house clamped down on his dream and desire to show his fans more of his capabilities especially as it concerns photography.

In celebration of his talent, Legit.ng has compiled some interesting pictures Kayvee has captured in the past before his newfound fame as a reality star.

Kayvee has photographed music superstars, royal fathers among others.

Check out the images below:

1. Kayvee captures Ooni of Ife Oba Adeye Enitan Ogunwusi

2. Kayvee photographs music superstars Davido and L.A.X

3. The popular Makoko slum photographed by Kayvee

4. Kayvee captures beautiful scenery at a mosque in Abuja

5. Kayvee captures the nightlife at mainland block party

Source: Legit Nigeria