Singer Timaya has sparked reactions on social media after hinting at a new job opening available on his team

The Cold Outside crooner said he needs an individual who would take up the job of greeting and giving out handshakes to people on his behalf

Timaya’s weird vacancy sparked funny reactions from members of the online community, with some people applying for the role in his comment section

Popular Nigerian singer Timaya has humoured his fans and followers on social media after announcing a weird job position on his team.

Without mincing his words, the sensational singer announced that he needs an individual that will take off the stress of greeting people away from him.

Timaya announces job opening. Photo: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

In addition, the same individual will also be responsible for giving out handshakes that would have been otherwise gotten from the singer himself.

“I want to employ someone that will be in charge of greeting people on my behalf and will also be giving handshakes,” Timaya’s post read.

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

@sonkana wrote:

"This only happens when a man gat much money people like us need help boss as for the work we know na one of your friend go do am."

Ahlex wrote:

"My family and friends call me Shakespeare... I dey shake like crase.. in my church I'm the leader of the greeting group."

Barnabaschinye wrote:

"I hereby apply to be your representative as regards your advert via Twitter. I have a good interpersonal relationship accompanied by a good smile, showing off my gaps, am a fluent speaker. With this, I think am the best candidate for this position."

@royal_wohun said:

"Greeting people is in our lineage, my forefathers did the job, my grandfather did same job, my father also did the job before he died and I wish to do same. Papi chulo I wish you will consider my request so I can make you proud and also make my forefathers proud."

@phynessking wrote:

"Greeting people is my hubby. The number of handshakes I have successfully given and received is more than 700. I think I am fit for this role. If you employ me, I will make sure people's hands do not remain the same after every handshake because they will feel the impact. Thanks."

Timaya splashes millions on new Ferrari ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Timaya became the latest Nigerian celebrity to own a Ferrari and he shared the exciting news on social media.

The Egberi Papa shared the news of his Ferrari ride in a hilarious way as he referred to it as his new baby.

The yellow-coloured new ride with a red interior looks so lovely, and Nigerians congratulated him for his latest acquisition.

