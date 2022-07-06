Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a lovely video of his meeting with singer, Flavour Nabania

The two stars had a good time together talking to each other as they showed mutual respect for one another

In the video, Yul could be heard calling Flavour his mentor, whom he would love to be like, as they said other friendly words in the Igbo language

Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie met with superstar singer, Flavour Nabania, and he shared a video of their amazing meeting on social media.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share what went down when he and flavour hung out together.

Yul Edochie and Flavour chill together. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The two celebrities shared drinks together and showed mutual respect for each other as they laughed throughout the lovely video.

Yul referred to Flavour as his mentor, whom he would love to be like when he grows old. The statement made them burst into huge laughter as they uttered some friendly words in the Igbo language.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the feel-good video below:

Nigerians react to video of Flavour and Yul Edochie

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Yul Edochie's post, and most of them commended the two men for being nice to each other.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments. Read below:

Official_superblack:

"No one can understatement the power of career."

Patrickbelindaujunwa:

"My beloved Igbo brothers, you guys are blessed."

Skinflair.beauty:

"Flavour is actually a shy person."

Iampreye_b:

"Omo I used to love yul before but this Judy matter ehn e Dey fear me to trust am now but you see flavor wey you do this video with? I have forgiven you."

W.samuella:

"My two favorites much love."

I can marry as many wives as I want: Yul Edochie blows hot

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie said he owes no one any explanation except his first wife, May Edochie, over his decision to marry a second wife.

The actor said he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants as it is his personal life and no one's business.

Yul stressed that there are other critical general issues as well as personal ones those dragging him over his decision should focus on.

Source: Legit.ng