Nigerian rapper CDQ reunited with his mother in Spain as the two stirred warm emotions among Nigerians online

The video showed the singer catching his mother unawares as they embraced each other for the first time in three years

CDQ revealed the COVID-19 restrictions, and the distance was part of the reasons for the long time separation between him and his mother

Nothing beats the connection between a mother and her child, as Nigerian street-hop rapper CDQ and his mother gave fans reasons to get in their feelings.

A video that has gone viral online showed the moment CDQ reunited with his mom in Spain.

The Nigerian singer said they had not seen each other for the past three years owing to distance and COVID-19 restrictions.

CDQ shared the heartwarming video via his TikTok account as he captioned it:

“Haven’t seen her for almost 3yrs due to Covid travels restriction ‍♂️ had to make sure I stop-by Spain real quick in-between my journey from France to Germany against my gigs tomorrow ❤️ Love u more than words can express Mum.”

Reactions as CDQ and mom reunite after three years

Fans and followers of the Nigerian rapper took to the comment section to gush over him and his mother.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bankulli:

"God bless you more Cdq - happy birthday ma."

djspicey:

"Allahu Akbar Iya sodiqenqen ❤️❤️ oti pe gannn... More life in good health."

hismaheel247:

"I use dis moment to pray for myself, I will be prosper and make mama proud one day."

kemmy800:

"Awwww!!! See me smiling like mumu here happy birthday mamiiii."

ola_mipo_02:

"Length of years ❤️ to her many more years to witness Inshallah ❤️."

