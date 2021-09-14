Things got messy between the wife of Kunle Afod and a lady who claimed another woman is pregnant for the Nollywood actor

The anonymous lady alleged that Kunle Afod never loved his wife and she is just forcing herself on the actor

The actor and his wife have, however, squashed the allegations and expressed strong love for each other

An anonymous lady has called out Yoruba Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod and his wife in an attempt to water down the love that radiates in their marriage.

The wife of the actor expressed love to her dear husband on Instagram and a lady with username @nailsonpoint_with_tok outlandishly took a swipe at them when she posted that:

"Why you want to kill yourslef for man that does not LOVE you. na only you dey love up and down which dirty afod husband are you praising. That has another wife in Ibadan and she is presently pregnant and they both planning engagement soon you will hear the news."

The wife replied:

"I don't need him to love me... as long as I do, we move."

Kunle himself commented on the post saying:

"Just remember I'm for you till eyernity... love you to the moon and back, why are you giving free advert to some idiots."

Fans reactions

beniabdulwahab:

"Pls ignore haters."

queenajoke_hair_palace:

"Like Mr afod said you are just making them feel special...abeg move on joor."

omonioladasmola_1:

"CELEB WIFE o ya gboju, Mr Afod done talk say no free advert."

rhodaowolabi:

"It's a lie no one is pregnant anywhere. The person is just a bitter soul who doesn't love the way you and your hubby share love. Children of Belial everywhere."

she_is_debbie:

"Omg,but why can't people mind what will put food on their tables, instead they go about destroying other people's happiness. Is there really nothing else to do in that country apart from gossip?"

Kunle Afod celebrated daughter in the US Navy

Popular actor, Kunle Afod has a grown-up daughter in the US Navy. He took to social media with a lovely post dedicated to his daughter who clocked the age of 18 in June.

The proud father, in his touching note to the celebrant, said that she came into his world and changed his perspective about life.

He further offered his prayers and words of encouragement to her.

