Veteran movie star Ego Boyo has taken to social media in appreciation of all that joined in celebrating with her family

The Nollywood actress’ son, Eyisan and his partner, Keji, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony attended by family and close friends

Boyo shared a video from the wedding on Instagram, and many were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a beautiful feeling for parents to witness important milestones in the lives of their children, and this seems to be the case for veteran Nollywood actress, Ego Boyo.

The joyful mum got the chance to witness her son, Eyisan, tie the knot with his beautiful lover, Keji, and she couldn’t contain her excitement.

Actress Ego Boyo's son got married recently. Photo: @officialegoboyo

Source: Instagram

Boyo posted a lovely video on her Instagram page that captured some of the beautiful moments at the wedding ceremony.

Sharing the post, the actress equally penned a short note in which she mentioned how happy it makes her to have witnessed the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She equally showered heartfelt prayers on the newlyweds while appreciating everyone that came out to celebrate with them.

Boyo wrote:

"I cannot quantify neither can I qualify the love that was showered on my family throughout the week of the wedding, and to this I say thank you! Thank you to everyone who showed up to celebrate us..."

See her full post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

adesuaetomi said:

"Congratulations Ma'am. May God bless their home❤️."

jbeautyfull said:

"Massive congratulations mama. May God bless and protect their union."

iamuchekene said:

"Just beautiful... Congratulations to the couple; you gained a daughter. God be praised! ❤️❤️ Chukwu aluka!"

ositaudenson said:

"Our beautiful bride. May their love and union wax stronger with every new day. ."

askdamz said:

"Oh wow!! Congratulations Ma. Marital bliss forever to them."

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu ties the knot

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu took another chance at marriage two years after his failed union with Maureen Esisi.

The actor proposed to his new woman in February 2022 and he returned to his Instagram page with pictures from their official wedding ceremony.

Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new husband and his beautiful bride.

Source: Legit.ng