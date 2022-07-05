Ace Nigerian singer and musician Paul Okoye of the P-square has aired his opinion about the country

The singer wrote in a post shared on his Instagram that the only thing moving forward in the country is the music and entertainment industry

King Rudy, along with his twin brother, are two of the biggest supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, consistently using their platforms to advertise and campaign for him

In a post shared on his social media page, Peter Okoye laments bitterly about the country's current state and just how bad things seem to have become.

The singer, who is a huge supporter of the presidential ambition of the Labour Party candidate in the person of Peter Obi, wrote while sharing an image on Instagram of himself lounging on the terraces of a beautiful hotel in Paris that the only sector working in the country is the music and entertainment industry.

Paul's twin brother Peter Okoye has also been resolute across all social media platforms in his support for Peter Obi, as the duo constantly complain about the poor state of the country and the need for the people to come together and vote for their candidate, the former governor of Anambra State.

Quoting King Rudy's words shared earlier today lamenting about the country, he wrote;

"Nigeria is totally backward the only thing moving forward is music/entertainment ‍♂️‍♂️"

See Nigerians' reactions to Paul Okoye's lamentation;

Diesel is the new luxury in this country

This isn't the first time the Anambra state born singer, Paul Okoye of the P-square would take to his social media platforms to complain and lament about state of the country.

The singer a while back revealed that he spends 1.4m monthly to buy diesel to power his generator set describing diesel and generators as the new luxury.

This came a bit as surprise to some Nigerians, as they advised him to opt for solar, others said he should go outside to receive fresh air.

