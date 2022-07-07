Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Olamide are some of the leading names in the Nigerian music industry

They all have their faithful fans who are willing and ready to go to any length to explain why their favourite is the best

Some funny and edited photos of the singers have gone viral on social media, with many of their fans laughing over it

It is not news that Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Olamide have paid their dues in the music industry when it comes to dropping hits songs that have gone viral beyond the country.

These artists are part of the many veterans who paved the way for the next generation on the international scene.

Edited photos of Davido, Olamide, Wizkid and Burna Boy go viral. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @notjustok

Despite their individual success, fans continue to pitch them against each other, giving reasons why one is better than the other.

This continued online after a funny and edited photo of the four singers surfaced on social media.

In one of the photos, Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Davido sat down together, but many are having a good laugh at the way Burna Boy sat in the photo, which made Davido inconvenient.

Another photo showed Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid in a photo scene which was shot way back before Nigerian independence when none of them had been born.

See the photos below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

tracey_hair.ng:

"Love this picture, am definitely framing it .#onelove ❤️."

_bukkiey:

"This person that edited this, needs a sit in the senate.."

adorable_baddiie:

"The person wey edit this thing finish work."

mrability1:

"They need to put this picture for the white wey Dey middle of our national flag.. because music is the only thing progressing in Nigeria."

