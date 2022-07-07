Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy recently had a big party for his eagerly anticipated album Love Damini

Fellow singer Ayra Starr also turned up for the party and she exchanged warm greetings with Burna Boy

The video of the two star's meeting sparked hilarious reactions on social media as fans anticipate the album

Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy had a party for his Love Damini album launch and a singer who is recently linked with him turned up for the show.

The Last Last crooner recently got people talking when he wore a crop-top during his performance, and many likened him to Mavin record's female act Ayra Starr.

Ayra Starr meets Burna Boy during album launch. Credit: @burnaboygram @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The online dragging got the attention of the two stars and they somehow became friends through it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ayra attended Burna's album launch and she could be heard saying 'finally' as he met the Odogwu where both of them shared warm greetings.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy and Ayra Starr's meeting

Social media users have reacted differently to the post of Ayra Starr meeting Burna Boy at the album launch party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

__Me__vs__me_:

"She no fit kneel down greet odogwu ‍♂️ #icomeinpeace."

Official_cken:

"Dream come true for Ayra."

__Badboisam__:

"She finally meet her twins."

Ayoze151:

"Make burna know Wetin he dae do oo Wetin him hand dae do for her waist."

g.e.r.a.l.d.i.n.e__:

"Could have worn their matching outfits here na."

Caramenser:

"Can he drop this album before my tears turn into blood…. I’m really waiting."

Alomad24:

"She was like baba abeg se I fit dey this angle with you?"

Ayra Starr accepts defeat, agrees Burna Boy looks good in her crop top outfit

Singer Ayra Starr spoke up days after senior colleague Burna Boy recreated her crop top outfit during one of his shows

The Bloody Samaritan hitmaker took to her official Twitter page and admitted that Burna Boy looks better in the outfit.

Ayra's comments sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community and some of Burna Boy's fans.

Source: Legit.ng